Chamisa says Sikhala cried after prison officials denied them meeting

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa said his party MP Job Sikhala shed tears after prison officials denied them access to meet at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison last week.

Chamisa was last week blocked from meeting Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and the Nyatsime 14 who are jailed without trial over allegations of inciting public violence.

Names of the 14 activists are: Precious Jeche, Audious Makoma, Misheck Guzha, Shepherd Bulakazi, Tatenda Pindahama, Enoch Tsoka, Emmanuel Muradzikwa, Chauya Shopa, Roan Tsoka, Zephaniah Chinembiri, Zecks Makoni, Robert Madzokera, Clever Sibanda and Ephrage Gwavava.

Chamisa claimed that prison officials told him that they had been instructed by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi not to allow him to see his party members. Ziyambi, however, dismissed the report and labeled Chamisa a “pathological liar”.

Explaining what happened, the main opposition leader said he was pained to see and hear Sikhala and Sithole complaining why they were being blocked from meeting their leader.

“When we were blocked from seeing Sikhala and Sithole, they had already been told that we had come to visit them. From where we were trying to gain entry to meet the legislators, I could see them.

“I saw Job and Sithole but I did not meet them. I could see their faces. From their expressions, I could tell they were distraught as they realised that we were being blocked from meeting them,” he said.

“Job literally shed tears when he realised that we were not going to be allowed to meet them. It pained me. I heard him shouting, ‘Why, Why, Why?’ I felt the pain. That was malicious infliction of harm.

“Job had a notebook in his hand. I knew he had a lot to discuss with me. He wanted so much to meet me but I was blocked. As we walked away, Job broke down; I saw and heard him weeping. He could not bear it. That was so heart-breaking.”