Sekhukhune United slap Kaitano Tembo with a one game ultimatum

South Africa’s top flight side Sekhukhune United have reportedly given Zimbabwean international coach Kaitano Tembo a one game ultimatum.

Multiple Reports suggest that Tembo could be shown the exit door by Babina Noko at the weekend if he fails to register a victory against TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon.

The ultimatum is apparently induced by the team’s slow start to the campaign.

Despite having bought 13 players to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the 2022/23 DSTV premier league season, Babina Noko are still finding it difficult to win matches.

They have won one match in their last five fixtures and two all together this season.

This has put the under-fire Tembo’s job on the line as the club’s hierarchy is reportedly demanding a lot of improvement.

Sekhukhune are lying one place above the log table anchors Gallants with 10 points from 11 games.

The Gauteng based side are a single point ahead of bottom placed Gallant who are seated on position 16.

However, Tembo is also not convinced with the results.

Recently speaking to reporters in South Africa he said:

“In this game, there is always pressure, especially when you are not winning games irrespective of how your team is playing.”

“If you are not winning games, there is always going to be pressure. Before you know it, you are probably bottom of the log, so we need to start picking up points and start winning games.

“We need to start winning games, and we have one game to go before TS Galaxy. We need to pick up points now and, going into the break, be able to reshuffle and reorganise ourselves.”

He has been at helm of Sekhukhune for four months now after arriving at the club in June.

This was a few months after he got fired by SuperSport United for poor results.

The former Warriors and Dynamos defender replaced veteran coach Owen Da Gama who was also sacked by Sekhukhune United for poor performances.