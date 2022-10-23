Freeman not involved in accident, but his white Fortuner vehicle was

On the same day comedienne Madam Boss was involved in an accident, Zimdancehall singer Emegy Slyvester Chizanga, a.k.a Freeman, has moved to clarify reports that he had been involved in a separate accident that saw his white Fortuner damaged.

Freeman insisted it was a cousin’s friend who drove his car and crashed it.

“So apparently, after my show in Masvingo I went back to my hotel and I was with my cousin and his friend who had come from Beitbridge to attend our show,” the singer began in his statement.

“Because I was tired I just went straight to sleep since I wanted to wake up early on time kuti tibate show yekuHarare and the guys weh playing Fifa in my Room.

“Around 5am i woke up and went outside and found that my car was’nt there. I went back and called my cousin who was with me in my room to ask him what happened and he said he just left his friend in the car.

“We tried calling the friend’s phone and it was getting through but isiri kudairwa, He then answered after like 20 missed calls saying “Mkoma wangu ndiri pama1 im in shock i am kuroad inoenda kumasoja”.

“Ipapo ipapo we went ikoko and he was’nt picking up his phone again. We started roaming around tryina look for him and tamutsvaga manually coz he wasnt pickin again.

“There were a couple of soldiers that were close by and they asked us if we were looking for a white Fortuner. It hit me that something terrible had happened. Then they led us to an accident scene and it was my cousin’s friend who had taken my car and got involved in an accident.

“The car was there, but he was’nt there. We started looking for him and found him like 200m from the scene sleeping in the bushes and he was injured not that bad We thank God he is alive.

“We rushed him to the hospital and he is in a stable condition tried asked him ko wauchiendepi nhai Owen? He could not respond because kwacho kwazvaitikira its out of town in a Dust road.

“Sometimes ndofeeler sendomiswa nemweya yemadzinza. But God is for us all. We plan but God decides. We thank God no life was lost.

“Takutotsvaga mota yekuenda to our next show in Harare Gardens maskati ano,” Freeman ended his statement.

Meanwhile popular comedienne and socialite Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss was on Saturday afternoon involved in an accident when her Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle “dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road”.

She was being chauffeur-driven on her way to Kadoma where she was to be the host at a music concert featuring Jah Prayzah and South African singer Makhadzi later in the evening.

According to multiple reports the accident happened along the Bulawayo Road just after the Norton tollgate.

Madam Boss was quickly ferried to Harare in a government vehicle and is said to be in a stable condition.