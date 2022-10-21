Prophet Walter Magaya being investigated for ‘sexual exploitation and abuse’

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has commenced “sexual exploitation” investigations against Prophetic and Healing Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya.

In a statement on Friday, ZGC, independent body mandated to investigate possible violations of rights relating to gender and to receive and consider complaints from the public, invited people who have sexual exploitation and abuse complaints against Magaya to come forward and testify.

“The Zimbabwe Gender Commission wishes to advise members of the Public that the Zimbabwe Gender Commission in its Commission meeting number 38 on the 4th of August 2022 resolved to recommence investigation of the allegations of Sexual Exploitation and abuse of Women levelled against Prophet Walter Magaya of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries,” read the statement

“The investigation which was gazetted on the 23rd of August 2019 (General Notice No.1444/2019) was halted by the Legal Challenge launched by the key respondent Mr Walter Magaya (Prophet Magaya).

“We are happy that the courts have given legal judgements (SC592/19, HC 7347/19 and HH688/19) which have paved the way for the continuation of our processes.

“As such, we are calling on all citizens who might have complaints of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) involving the conduct of Walter Magaya to present particulars of their complaints to the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

“The invitation is also being extended to all the complainants and witnesses to such acts which consist of SEA of Women within the denomination.” the statement read.

In 2019, Magaya was convicted and fined US$700 for falsely claiming he had a herbal cure for HIV and Aids while contravening the Medicines Control Act by selling an unapproved drug.

He pleaded guilty.