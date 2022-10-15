Warriors midfielder Gerald Takwara on the scoresheet in Saudi Arabia

Zimbabwe Warriors defensive midfielder Gerald Takwara registered his name on the score sheet on Wednesday when his side Ohod Saudi FC played to a 1-1 draw with Al Sahel SC.

The Saudi Arabia Division 1 league match was played at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

Takwara, formerly with FC Platinum, broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 35th minute.

However, his goal was not enough to help the struggling Ohod FC earn maximum points on the road.

This was after his goal was cancelled by Al-Hazem’s Mohammad Al-Subaie in the 42nd minute.

Ohod are currently lying in the relegation zone seated on 15th position with seven points after seven games.

Meanwhile, Takwara completed his move to Saudi Arabia in July after parting ways with the National First Division side Venda FC in South Africa.

His goal comes a week after Knowledge Musona scored a hat trick when his side Al-Tai edged Al-Khaleej 3-0 last Thursday in the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

And as a result, the former Warriors skipper was named the player of the week by a statistical website SofaScore who rated him 9.4 out of 10.