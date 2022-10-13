Tino Kadewere finally on the road to recovery, begins light training

Spain based Zimbabwe Warriors striker Tino Kadewere is now on his path to recovery exactly one month after suffering a serious leg injury.

Kadewere who joined Real Mallorca at the end of August on a season long loan deal from Olympique Lyon sustained an injury to the quadriceps of his right leg.

The injury set back denied him an opportunity to make his Spanish La Liga debut against giants Real Madrid.

However, photos of Kadewere conducting individual light training at Real Mallorca’s training complex were posted by the club on twitter on Thursday.

The former Harare City forward avoided surgery after multiple reports suggested he initially required a surgery.

This comes after he was reportedly advised by doctors from both clubs (Lyon and Mallorca) not to undergo an operation.

“The doctors of Real Mallorca and Olympique de Lyon have agreed to apply a conservative treatment to cure the injury to the quadriceps of the right leg suffered by Tino Kadewere,” reported a Spanish publication, Dario.

“Since the player is owned by Olympique Lyon, which sent him on loan to the Balearic team, Kadewere traveled to France to undergo an assessment by the French club’s doctors, who now, in agreement with the Real Mallorca doctors, have ruled that the best option is to resort to conservative treatment and, therefore, the striker does not go through the operating room.

“In any case, the expected period for the recovery of player was the same going through the operating room or taking the conservative treatment option that has finally been chosen.”