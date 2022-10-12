Pitso Mosimane claims first victory as coach of Al Ahli Saudi FC

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and SuperSport United coach Pitso Mosimane registered his first win in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday when his side Al Ahli Saudi defeated bottom placed side Najran 2-1.

It was Mosimane’s second match in charge of Al Ahli following his appointment by the club as their new gaffer in mid September.

He started to sit on the dugout on the 5th of October (last week) when Al Ahli drew 1-1 with the visiting side Jeddah.

As a result, the South African tactician has collected four points from a possible six.

Mosimane’s charges came from behind to snatch the victory at home after Najran had taken the lead through Vitor in the 45th minute.

However, a second half brace by Al Morgen made sure the Jeddah based side collected maximum points to record their third win of the season in seven matches played so far.

Morgen restored parity for the home team in the 54th minute after firing home from the penalty spot to cancel Vitor’s goal.

With the game appearing to be heading for a stalemate, once again, Morgen converted another penalty in stoppage time to help his side pick a crucial victory in their backyard.

Following the 2-1 win, Al Ahli climbed up the log standings to fourth position with fifteen points in their bag from seven matches.

They are now one point behind third placed Al Faisaly and two behind Al-Hazm who are seated on second position.

Moreover, they are now three points behind log leaders Al Akhdoud who have 15 points after playing the same number of games.

Meanwhile, Mosimane was appointed by the Saudi Arabian second tier division outfit to help them return to the top flight league.

This comes after they were surprisingly relegated to the lower league in the previous campaign.

Mosimane’s charges travel to face eighth placed side Al Riyadh in their next league assignment on Sunday evening.

This will be nine days before they clash with third placed Al Faisaly in a mid week fixture scheduled for next week Tuesday.