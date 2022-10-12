Knowledge Musona named player of the week in Saudi Arabia

Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has been named as the Player of the Week in the Saudi Arabian Pro League by a statistical website SofaScore, after a top performance last week.

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward scooped the weekly award after grabbing a hat trick when his side Al-Tai crushed Al-Khaleej 3-0 away this past Thursday.

Musona, 32, fired a hat trick by scoring in both halves to inspire Al-Tai to a comfortable win away at the Prince Nayef Stadium.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder opened the scoring in the 18th minute from the penalty spot.

He doubled the lead and grabbed a brace in the 54th minute before completing his hat-trick that sealed his side’s victory in the 61st minute.

Musona received a rating of 9.4 out of 10 from SofaScore to earn himself the Player of the Week award.

Yesterday, Musona was not on the score sheet as Al-Tai registered another victory after beating Al-Raed 0-2 away thanks to goals from Guy Mbenza (18th minute) and Amir Sayoud (36th minute).

Musona who is his club’s captain started the match but was subbed off as 10 men Al-Tai emerged victors.