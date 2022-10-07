Musona scores hat-trick to inspire Al Taai to 3-0 win over Al Khaleej

Ex-Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona (32) fired home three goals when his side Al Taai registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Khaleej in a Saudi Pro League match played on Thursday evening at the Prince Nayef Stadium.

The 32-year-old attacker scored his first goal in the 18th minute from the spot to give his side a 1-0 lead until half time.

He then netted his second goal of the match 54 minutes into the game, doubling his team’s lead after finishing off a rebound from close range when the goalkeeper fumbled the ball into his direction.

Moreover, the Smiling Assassin as Musona is nicknamed, completed his hat-trick in the 61st minute, sealing the victory for Al Taai who picked maximum points on the road.

Musona who was yet to score this season after six league games, opened his season’s scoring account with yesterday’s hat trick.

Meanwhile, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker who is the current captain at his current club announced his retirement from international football in May.

This was after the AFCON tournament that was held in Cameroon from 9 January to 9 February this year.