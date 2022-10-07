Mthuli Ncube cleared to contest for Zanu-PF central committee seat

The ruling Zanu-PF party has cleared Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to contest in its central committee elections scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).

The central committee is Zanu-PF’s major decision making body outside congress.

Zanu-PF political commissar Mike Bimha confirmed on Friday while addressing the media that Ncube’s CVs had been approved.

Muchareva Chamisa, Flora Buka and Terrence Mukupe have now been allowed to contest in the central committee elections.

Accordingly, Zanu-PF congress is scheduled for the end of October.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday told the 365th Session of the Politburo that relevant party departments and the National Elections Directorate must see to it that party rules and regulations are adhered to in the Central Committee elections.

“There is no room for chicanery of whatever nature and form. Vote-buying, violence, name dropping and imposition of candidates are not and will never be part of our political organisational DNA,” he said.

There are, however, reports of squabbles in the ruling party amid concerns that bigwigs are being made to contest against the young blood. It is further alleged that most of them had hoped to be rewarded with the seats to avoid being embarrassed.

But the party maintained its position and its stalwarts like Obert Mpofu, Sydney Sekeramayi, David Parirenyatwa, Patrick Chinamasa and Jacob Mudenda will be campaigning hard against the young turks to win seats in the central committee.

Mnangagwa told party members that no one was allowed to compromise Zanu-PF principles.

“This is more so as the Central Committee is the highest organ of the party in-between congresses. In light of this, every cadre of the party is reminded that there is no room for concessions with regard to matters of party principles, rules and regulations,” he said.

“We are a revolutionary party, which fought and delivered democracy and the utility of universal suffrage. At all times, we must practise and defend that democracy.

“As the only party that is representative of the people of this great country, we must continue to observe to the letter the provisions of our party constitution, party ideals and ethos.” Mnangagwa added.