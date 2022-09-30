Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Popular Mberengwa prophet, Madzibaba David, killed in accident

By Masvingo Mirror 49,451
( Picture via Masvingo Mirror )
By Sibonguthando Dube | Masvingo Mirror |

A well-known Mberengwa self-styled prophet of the Johanne Masowe church, Madzibaba David born Bornface Dumbu (52) died in accident on Thursday last week.

This was after a Nissan Patrol pickup in which he was a passenger overturned and landed on its wheels along Vanguard Road in the same district. Fourteen other passengers were injured.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident to The Mirror.

Circumstances are that on September 22, 2022 at around 10 pm, Prichard Dziva (37) from Northwood Mberengwa was driving the truck with the 14 passengers on board. Somewhere along the road he lost control of the vehicle and swayed off to the left before the car overturned.

Dumbu sustained serious head injuries and died upon admission at Mberengwa District Hospital. Ten passengers were treated and discharged and the other four were transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for further treatment.

“We appeal to the members of the public to exercise extreme caution and adhere to all road traffic regulations when driving. There is an adage which says speed thrills but can kill,” he said.

