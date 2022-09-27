Soldiers moving from Harare to Mash Central for training exercise

A large section of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) soldiers are being moved from Harare to Bindura, Muzarabani-Mbire, Rushinga, Shamva and Mt Darwin Districts of Mashonaland Central Province for training exercises, Nehanda Radio has established.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) confirmed the development in a statement dated September 23, 2022 seen by Nehanda Radio.

ZDF advised members of the public not to panic about the movement of troops as it is meant only for training of the uniformed forces.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces would like to inform the general public that it will be conducting a training exercise in Bindura, Mbire Muzarabani, Rushinga, Shamva and Mt Darwin Districts of Mashonaland Central Province from 22 September to 21 October 2022.

“This year’s training exercise is a follow up to a similar exercise conducted in Masvingo in 2021,” read the statement.

“The training exercise is meant to sharpen and perfect operational skills so as to enhance the Zimbabwe Defence Forces capability to fulfill its mandate.

“The exercise involves the movement of a large number of troops and vehicles from Harare into Mashonaland Central Province. Therefore the general populace should not be surprised by these movements,” the statement read.

Contacted for a comment, ZDF spokesperson Major Luke Mafere confirmed the issue to Nehanda Radio.

The training exercise began from 22 September and it is expected to end on 21 October 2022.