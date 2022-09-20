Anti-Mnangagwa protests in New York as he attends UN General Assembly

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s critics have been granted permission to demonstrate against him upon his arrival in New York ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

The Zanu-PF leader is expected to land at John. F. Kennedy International Airport today (Tuesday) after he left Zimbabwe on Monday night.

A permission letter written by the port authority of New York and New Jersey to opposition People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) leader Zvaringeni Samuel Chasi who is one of the organisers.

The protest will be held from 2pm to 4pm on the 20th of September 2022 at John F. Kennedy international airport.

Chasi said they are seeking the intervention of the international community to arrest Mnangagwa over a surge of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

“We kindly request to be allowed to do peaceful protest with ‘Welcome’ placards upon arrival of Zimbabwe Head of State-President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at JFK International Airport and a procession to United Nations General Headquarters for 77 Ordinary Session to be held from the 13 till the 27th of September 2022,” wrote Chasi.

“We seek international intervention for the apprehension and arrest of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The proof and evidence (V11) of mass genocides, torture, abductions, rape including victims, survivors and witnesses ready to testify.

“Gross violation of human rights, failure to uphold the rule of law and defeating the course of justice is detrimental to us Zimbabweans during the peaceful protest and procession we will be joined in solidarity by all human rights, political activists, etc.”

Mnangagwa is likely to be embarrassed again by Australia-based Susan Mutami, who accuses him of raping her several times when she was a minor.

The businesswoman claims she was invited to present at the meeting on issues of women and child abuse.