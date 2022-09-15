Nakamba named in Aston Villa’s official 25-man Premier League squad

Despite drastically falling out of favour at Aston Villa, Marvelous Nakamba has been granted a lifeline by his coach Steven Gerrard.

The Warriors star has been included in Villa’s official 25-man list Premier League squad submitted by the club this week.

Gerrard submitted his official 25-man squad which includes the Zimbabwean international following the completion of the summer transfer window which ended on 1 September.

The ex-Bantu Rovers player who survived the exit in the summer window after being transfer listed will still remain at Villa Park for the next five months.

Here below is the list of the 25-man squad players that Villa has officially registered with the Premier League.

25-man list squad players;

Augustinsson Hans, Carl Ludwig, Bailey Leon, Patrick Bednarek, Jan Buendia, Stati, Emiliano Cash Matthew Stuart, Chambers Calum, Coutinho Correia Philippe, Dendoncker Leander, Digne Lucas, Guilbert Frederic, Ings Daniel, William John, Kamara Boubacar, Bernard Konsa, Ezri Ngoyo, Martinez Romero, Damian Emiliano, McGinn John, Mings Tyrone Deon, Nakamba Marvelous, Olsen Robin, Sanson Morgan Stephane Santos Silva, Diego Carlos, Soares De Paulo, Douglas Luiz, Steer Jed John, Watkins Oliver, George Arthur, Young Ashley.

Meanwhile, Nakamba was told by his manager to fight for his place in the squad after falling down the pecking order since the arrival of the French midfielder Boubakar Kamara in the summer.

“First and foremost in football you have to motivate yourself. But in terms of the collective I try to motivate the players for every single game,” said Gerrard ahead of their tie versus Southampton tomorrow.

“But you’ve got to be professional, that’s what you’re paid to be. Nothing can change as of now, the window’s shut so there should be a hunger and a will to want to perform and do the best they can.

“They (Nakamba and Sanson) are contracted here to Aston Villa and I’ll certainly get a feel of all those players of where they are at with their thinking, with what they tell me and the feedback I get and we’ll go from there,” added Gerrard.