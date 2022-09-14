Zimbabwe Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry lands another IOC top post

Former Olympic swimmer Kirsty Coventry has once again landed another top post in the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Coventry, who is a full member of the IOC at the same time chairs the organisation’s coordination commission for Brisbane 2032 has been appointed as the chairperson of the IOC’s newly formed group named the Games Optimisation Working Group.

Chaired by Coventry who is Zimbabwe’s sports minister, the group will be aiming to adapt to the organization of the Olympics to “modern times” and help curb financial challenges.

Since her recent appointment to the influential position, Coventry has already led one meeting of the working group.

The meeting charmed the IOC President Thomas Bach who said “all members were satisfied” with the first steps of the newly formed working group.

Coventry was also praised by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) for her new IOC role.

The government arm, the SRC took to its several, official social media pages to express its delight.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission conveys its heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation Dr. Kirsty Coventry on her appointment as the Chairperson of the International Olympic Committee Games Optimisation Working Group.

“The SRC is proud to be associated with such exceptional leadership.”