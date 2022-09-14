Zim starlet Luther Munakandafa joins Basford United on loan from Notts County

Promising Zimbabwean teenager Luther Munakandafa joined England’s lower league side Basford United on a three months long loan deal from Notts County.

The Greenwich Avenue based third tier division side took to its Twitter handle over the weekend to unveil Munakandafa.

“Basford United is delighted announce the signing of Luther Munakandafa, who joins on a three-month loan deal from Notts County,” reads part of the club’s tweet.

“The 18-year-old is highly touted at Meadow Lane having joined the youth set-up in 2021 and went on to sign his first professional deal this summer after impressing the coaching staff with his performances.

“Munakandafa has spent some time on loan at United Counties side Melton Town and had recently been on trial at Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers. He has also twice represented England Colleges.

“We offer huge thanks to manager Luke Williams and Chief Executive Jason Turner for getting this deal over the line and we will do our utmost to offer a high level of experience to Luther as part of his development for Notts County.”

In June, the 18-year-old forward signed his first professional contract with English fifth tier division side Notts County.

His loan move to Basford United will run until December 2022.

The exciting forward once played for the Zimbabwe national team at youth level.

He was part of the Young Warriors Under-17 squad that represented Zimbabwe at the COSAFA Cup tournament in 2020.