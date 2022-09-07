Mnangagwa happy after being praised by ‘sanctions architect’ Tony Blair

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Tuesday night praised by former United Kingdom prime minister Tony Blair, the man who presided over targeted sanctions against the Zanu-PF regime during the leadership of late former President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa and Blair met in Kigali, Rwanda where they were attending the Africa Green Revolution Forum 2022, an annual nature conservative summit.

Before both of them presented, they shook hands pleasantly in a move that excited Zanu-PF propagandists who flooded social media with the two leaders’ pictures.

“For Zimbabwe to flourish, we cannot let history hold us back.

“It was a pleasure to meet Tony Blair and Baroness Scotland, Secretary General for the Commonwealth,” Mnangagwa later posted his picture with Blair on his official Twitter handle.

The Zanu-PF leader was the first to present a speech full of praise for his government in Zimbabwe. He said his administration had made sure that there would be surplus in terms of food security.

He also claimed that his government was making positive strides in terms of mitigating the impact of climate change.

In his remarks, Blair praised several African leaders including Mnangagwa. He shockingly claimed that the Zimbabwean leader was “doing so much work for Africa”.

“The President of Zimbabwe made a very important point a moment ago,” Blair said.

“He is doing so much work for Africa on the continent of Africa. Thank you so much for your leadership. It means so much to everyone.”

Zanu-PF director of communications Tafadzwa Mugwadi praised Rwanda for creating a launch pad for diplomatic engagements.

“Rwanda continues to unlock diplomatic frontiers for Zimbabwe as each day comes with its package of Breaking News.

“Here, Former UK PM Tony Blair whose government imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe praises President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his efforts in ensuring food security courtesy of the land reform,” he said.

Former President Robert Mugabe was also famous for insulting Blair at the Earth Summit in Johannesburg in 2002 when he said “Blair, keep your England, I shall keep my Zimbabwe.”

Kate Hoey, MP in the British’s House of Lords slammed Blair for interacting with a ‘dictator’ like Mnangagwa.

“What on earth was Tony Blair doing being so close up and personal with the human rights abuser Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zimbabwe people need help to ensure free and fair elections next year, not support for a neo dictator,” she said.