Thabani Kamusoko unveiled by Zambian top flight side Nkana FC

Veteran midfielder Thabani “Scara” Kamusoko was over the weekend, officially unveiled by Zambian top flight side Nkana FC.

The ageing Warriors attacking midfielder’s arrival was confirmed by Nkana through their official Facebook page on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to announce that Thabani Kamusoko is RED! Please welcome him to Kalampa and make him feel at home,” the Kitwe based club posted on their timeline.

Kamusoko, 34, joins Nkana as a free agent, barely two months after parting ways with another Zambian top flight outfit ZESCO United.

“Zimbabwean international Thabani Kamusoko is set to leave ZESCO United when his contract expires at the end of this month,” the club confirmed in July.

According to reports, the ex-FC Platinum and now defunct Njube Sundowns utility player penned a one year deal with Nkana.

He made his debut on Sunday when Nkana lost 1-2 at home to Zanaco FC.

The 34-year-old midfielder made it to the starting line up before being subbed off in the first half when Nkana were trailing 2-0.

Speaking on Kamusoko’s recently secured move to Nkana, Trust Nyambiya of the TKT Sports Agency that represent him said:

“It shows something about Kamusoko’s calibre as a player because at 34 still having big teams like Nkana coming for him is a sign that he is still a top player.”

Nyambiya added: “Nkana are one of the biggest clubs in Zambia and their coach is one of the best in that country so it shows they see a lot of value in him (Kamusoko).

“As TKT Sports Agency we are very happy to have Thabani (Kamusoko) in our stable, he is exemplary to the young players.

“His discipline is second to none and even at his previous club he got an award for discipline.

“If the young players can learn from him, they will go far and still compete at the highest level for a long time.

“Football is not about where you play but how you play. Kamusoko went to Africa Cup of Nations, played in Tanzania and Zambia competing for places against players from bigger leagues.”