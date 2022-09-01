Tino Kadewere pens ‘beautiful’ message to Lyon fans after loan move

Warriors forward Tino Kadewere penned a ‘beautiful’ message to the Olympique Lyon supporters following his recent departure.

Kadewere completed his season long loan move to the Spanish La Liga outfit Real Mallorca early this week after falling out of favour in the Peter Bosz coached side.

The former Harare City striker took to his official Facebook page to share his message of gratitude to the Lyon faithfuls after spending three years with the club.

“This message is to confirm my loan for a season to Mallorca. The time has therefore come for me to live a new experience in a new championship.

“Before starting my new adventure, I wanted to thank the Olympique Lyon (OL) institution from the bottom of my heart.

“Thanks to Lyon for facilitating this loan,” Kadewere posted on his timeline.

He added: “From the president to the employees, including the various technical staff and of course, my teammates.

“I want to thank you all (teammates) for these last months spent together.

“The ambitions are high and the team is of high quality. I’m sure a successful season awaits you, you deserve it.

“I will continue to follow you and encourage you. See you soon.”

Kadewere’s loan move will run until June 2023 while he is still contracted to Lyon up to June 2024.