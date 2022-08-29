Mushekwi shining in China, nets again to become club’s all time top scorer

In-form former Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi is shining in the Chinese Super League after netting his third successive goal on Sunday against visitors Hebei CFFC.

The 36-year-old Zimbabwean striker was on the score sheet at the weekend when his side Greentown FC thumped Hebei CFFC 3-0.

Mushekwi scored what was his third goal on the trot and sixth of the campaign in 12 appearances early in the fifth minute.

The goal saw him become Greentown FC’s all time top scorer with 41 goals, overtaking former Bafana Bafana’s striker Dino Ndlovu.

Ndlovu held the record for a year before being overtaken by Mushekwi yesterday.

With six goals scored so far this season, the former CAPS United striker is seated eleventh on the list of the Chinese Super League top goal scorers.

He is 10 goals behind 28-year-old Brazilian striker Marcos Vinicius Amaral Alves who plays for Wuhan Three Town.

Greentown square off Guangzhou FC in their next league match on Tuesday at the Olympic Sports Centre in Huzhou.

Meanwhile, another Zimbabwean football star in Shumaira Mheuka, 14, scooped the golden boot accolade over the weekend.

Mheuka became the top goal scorer in the Euro Youth Cup 2022 playing for English giants Chelsea FC’s developmental side.

The England born promising footie signed for the Blues last month from Brighton and Hove Albion’s youthful side.