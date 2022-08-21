Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

India beats Zimbabwe by 5 wickets to win ODI series

By Associated Press 10,808
India's Deepak Hooda, left, and Sang Samson walk off the pitch on the second day of the One-Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, Aug, 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Using barely half its allotted overs, India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to win their three-match one-day international cricket series with a game to spare.

India scored 167-5 in 25.4 overs at Harare Sports Club in reply to Zimbabwe’s 161 all out in 38.1 overs after winning the toss and bowlng first on Saturday.

Seamer Shardul Thakur took 3-38 and helped reduce the hosts to 31-4 in the 13th over before Sean Williams (42) and Ryan Burl (39 not out) staged a middle order rally for Zimbabwe.

In reply India lost skipper KL Rahul in the seond over for one, before veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill both scored 33.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson made a quickfire 43 not out off 39 balls, including three fours and four sixes. He hit the winning six as the visitors reached the target with 146 balls to spare.

India has a 2-0 insurmountable lead in the three-match series after winning the opener by 10 wickets.

The third ODI is on Monday at the same venue. AP News

