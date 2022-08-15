Khama Billiat misses penalty in Chiefs’ heavy defeat to Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs’ highly rated forward Khama Billiat was ‘unlucky’ on Saturday after missing a second half penalty in their 4-0 humiliation to Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Chiefs who were already 3-0 down got a penalty in the 56th minute when referee Victor Gomes adjudged that Sundowns’ Tebogo Mokoena fouled Chiefs’ Kgaogelo Sekgota before he pointed to the spot.

The Zimbabwean international stepped up to take the responsibility trying to restore hope for the Soweto giants who later lost 4-0 to record their second defeat of the 2022/23 DSTV Premiership campaign.

The former Warriors star who was in form in Chiefs’ previous game which they won 3-0 against Maritzburg United when he provided two assists got his penalty saved by Downs’ newly acquired Ronwen Williams.

A brace from freescoring Peter Shalulile together with goals from Gaston Sirino and Nasir Abubeker were enough to destroy Amakhosi without reply.

Following the humiliating defeat, out of a possible nine the Arthur Zwane coached side have only managed three points.

The Naturena boys lost their first game 1-0 to Royal AM in their season opener.

The following week they responded well to the defeat by handing Maritzburg United a 3-0 loss before Sundowns crushed them.

In their next assignment, the 12th placed Soweto giants take on Richards Bay at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.