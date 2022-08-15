DeMbare’s Bill Antonio reportedly makes the grade in Belgium

Dynamos attacking midfielder Bill Antonio has reportedly made the grade in Belgium after impressing his potential European employers KV Mechelen who play top flight football.

Antonio who was invited for trials by Mechelen in July following some stellar performance with DeMbare could seal a deal with the Belgian top flight side.

According to the state owned Herald newspaper, the 19-year-old promising star charmed his assessors and as a result they are ready to sign him.

During the assessment period, the winger reportedly netted three times after making a number of appearances.

“Dynamos teenage sensation Bill Antonio has made the grade at Belgian top flight football side KV Mechelen where he has been undergoing trials over the past three weeks,” the paper wrote on Monday.

“The player was in explosive form during the trial period scoring three goals in as many matches.”

It is also reported that the Antwerp based side told sources close to the player he has passed the trials.

However, no official confirmation has been sent as yet since no formal letter has been written by the Belgian premier league side to inform Dynamos about the new developments.

Even though Antonio has made the grade in Belgium his deal still awaits an agreement between Dynamos and Mechelen.

The Belgian bound forward and former Prince Edward Academy product will be hoping both parties reach an agreement before the transfer window which closes on 3 September .

When Antonio left for Belgium he was the Glamour Boys’ second top scorer with three goals after 15 appearances.

The speedy winger had also provided four assists helping title contenders DeMbare collect crucial points in their quest to try and land the championship after eight years of drought.