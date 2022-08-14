Two men dead after consuming ‘soft drink’ given to job-seekers by motorist in Limpopo

By Jonisayi Maromo | IOL |

Two men, identified by police as Klaas Muvhalo aged 50 and Thabo Thlako aged 36 have died, while a third man is fighting for his life in hospital after consuming a “soft drink” received from an unidentified motorist in Limpopo.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered full investigations into the deaths of two men who died [on Saturday morning] and the third admitted in hospital. This after they allegedly consumed the substance offered to the surviving victim by an unknown motorist on Thursday,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“It is reported that the survivor, aged 55, was amongst job-seekers in Rabe Street at about 9am in Mokopane when an unknown man driving a white motor vehicle stopped next to them and asked him if they were looking for a job.”

The male motorist allegedly gave the 55-year-old man bread and a two-litre bottle half-filled with a red substance which was assumed to be a soft drink. The motorist then drove off.

Police said when the 55-year-old job-seeker arrived at Extension 14, in Mokopane, carrying the food, his younger brother Klaas Muvhalo and Thabo Thlako drank the substance. The 55-year-old man only consumed a bit of it.

“The two [Klaas and Thlako] became highly intoxicated. Klaas’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to hospital where he died in the early hours of [Saturday] morning,” said Mojalepo.

Thlako was later found dead in a house at about 10am on Saturday morning.

“The survivor also started complaining about stomach aches and was taken to hospital where he was admitted. The police were called and immediately commenced with preliminary investigations,” said Mojapelo.

Police said the registration numbers and the type of vehicle driven by the motorist are unknown at this stage.

Two cases of inquest have been opened by the police in Limpopo.

“The post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information may contact Sergeant Johannes Makgamatha 060 887 7185 or Crime Stop number 0860010111,” the police added. IOL