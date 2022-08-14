Mutirikwi Power Station construction kicks off

By Simbarashe Mtembo | Masvingo Mirror |

The construction of the 5-Megawatt Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Plant at Mutirikwi Dam wall some 35km south-east of Masvingo has kicked off and is expected to start feeding into the national grid by July 31, 2023, Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Plant project manager engineer Austern Chiboora has said.

Chiboora would however, not disclose the cost of the project. The plant becomes the first hydro power station in Masvingo and the second to feed power in the national grid after Tongaat Hullet’s biogas plant in Chiredzi.

Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira took local journalists on a tour of the plant which is being constructed by J.R Goddard Contracting with funding from Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Zimbabwe Limited, Frontier Investment Management and MOL Power Hydro-Electric recently. Masvingo Province uses around 22 megawatts daily.

Project manager, engineer Chiboora said Phase 1 has kicked off and building an 800m access road to the power house at the dam wall is midway through. The contractors are also simultaneously making connections, electro mechanics and power house excavation works. The 5-megawatts will be generated by two Francis turbines generating 2.5megawatts each.

Chadzamira who was accompanied by the province’s permanent secretary Dr Jefter Sakupwanya said the project is in line with Government Devolution Policy and will benefit the city of Masvingo.

“Masvingo Province uses 22 megawatts a day. Another 17-megawatts hydro power plant will be constructed at Tugwi-Mukosi and a 5-megawatt hydro power plant will also be constructed at Manyuchi dam. The power generated will be prioritized for the people of Masvingo,” said Chadzamira.

“We are working on Phase 1 of the project which is an 800m access road to the power house at the dam wall. The access road is now 50% complete. Road construction is being done simultaneously with connections, electro mechanics and power house excavation works.

“The project started in March 2022 and we should be contributing 5 megawatts to the national grid by July 31, 2023. We have 170 workers on site and 10 percent are locals. We will connect our power lines to Kyle Sub Station which is 25km away,” said Chiboora. Masvingo Mirror