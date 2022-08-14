Miss SA to allow mothers and married women to compete in next year’s pageant

During the crowing of new Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri at SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday night, the Miss South Africa Organisation also made some surprising announcements.

Following the recent announcement by Miss Universe to change its rules to allow mothers and married women to compete in the pageant, Miss South Africa will also change its rules to allow this.

But that’s not all. Nokeri, who hails from Limpopo, not only clinched the crown, will represent South Africa at the world’s three most prestigious pageants – Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational.

The 23-year-old walked away with R1-million in cash, a sponsorship package totalling more than R3-million, including the use of a serviced apartment at the lavish Ellipse Waterfall for the year of her reign.

She will also get to drive the Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.

Runner-up Ayanda Thabethe from Pietermaritzburg received a R150 000 cash prize.

During her acceptance speech, Nokeri said, “As your Miss South Africa, I understand the importance of representation, because it is through seeing other women look beyond their fears and their circumstances, that I gained the courage to rise to the call.

“I will represent South Africa, in all its diversity, resilience and beauty. It really does take a village, and I am so grateful that my village showed up for me.

“It is now for me to work and ensure that every success of mine overflows into my country.” IOL