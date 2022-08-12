Ryan Giggs’ ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs “screamed in pain” during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard.

The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020.

He is also said to have assaulted his ex’s younger sister, Emma, 26, by elbowing her in the jaw in the same incident.

Mr Giggs denies all charges.

The trial at Manchester Crown Court heard that Kate Greville, 38, had returned to Mr Giggs’ home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in a taxi following a row after dinner with the former Wales football manager at his Stock Exchange hotel in Manchester city centre.

During the row, she accused him of messaging a string of women in recent months.

Mr Giggs, 48, arrived separately and the row continued as they tussled over their mobile phones, the jury heard.

Emma Greville, who was looking after the couple’s dog, called the police at 10.05pm and when asked what had happened said: “Assault. Headbutted her.”

In the recording of the call, played to the jury, she urges the police to “come quickly” as a female – Kate Greville – can be heard crying.

The operator asks: “Does she need an ambulance that lady who is screaming in the background?”

Emma Greville replies: “I think, yeah. He has just headbutted her in the face.”

Mr Giggs denies the allegations and also denies an accusation that he used controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

The trial has ended for the day and will resume on Monday.

The transcript of the 999 call:

Call operator: “Does she need an ambulance that lady who is screaming in the background?”

Emma Greville: “I think, yeah. He has just headbutted her in the face.”

Emma Greville: “What? Ryan, I am saying anything I want to say. You have headbutted my sister. I don’t care if your daughter is 17, I don’t care about your daughter.”

Kate Greville screams in the background: “In the face.”

Call operator: “What injuries has your sister got?”

Emma Greville: “He headbutted her lip I think, she has got blood everywhere.”

Call operator: “Ok, why is she screaming? Why?”

Emma Greville: “Because she is in so much pain.”

Asked who the alleged offender is, she replies: “Ryan Giggs, footballer Ryan Giggs.”

Call operator: “Okay, as in ‘the’ Ryan Giggs?”

Emma Greville: “Yes. He is coming back now. Can you come quick please?”

Call operator: “We are on blue lights and sirens, OK?”

Emma Greville: “Because he has said he is going to headbutt me. He is coming back.”

Call operator: “Stay there, the police are very close. There in 60 seconds.”

Mr Giggs can be heard in the background saying: “Kate, all I wanted was my phone, now we will be … thanks Emma.”

Emma Greville says to Giggs: “No, you said you called the police already. You told me.”

Mr Giggs later says: “All losers.”

Emma Greville replies: “Yeah, we are all losers? All losers, yes. What are you waiting for? Just go away.”

Call operator: “Do you still think Kate needs an ambulance?”

Emma Greville: “I don’t know. It’s just a burst lip, I can’t tell you.”

Call operator: “I just want to make sure she has not got a broken jaw or anything like that?”

Emma Greville: “Yeah I can’t see that. He headbutted her right in the face. So I can’t see.”

Call operator: “Okay, where is your sister?”

Emma Greville: “She is inside. He is outside at the gate waiting for the police. He has already said to me he had called the police. Are they coming? How long now? He is coming back.”

She later says: “He is screaming and shouting. I need them to come quickly. What, what’s the matter?”

Kate Greville continues to cry in the background as the operator asks: “What is up with her?”

Emma Greville: “She? I don’t know.”

Call operator: “Are either of the parties intoxicated at all?”

Emma Greville: “Yes, both.”

Police officers attended as the three parties involved were spoken to.

Mr Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Kate Greville as he was led uncuffed from the property and into the back of a police van.