‘Mentally disturbed’ teen stabs mother to death, suspect dies in police custody

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a murder case in which a teenager (19) considered to be mentally unstable allegedly stabbed his mother to death before he died in police custody.

In its frequent updates, the ZRP on Thursday morning announced that Regis Ruza (19) allegedly attacked his mother, Dorcas Chigudhu (55) to death with a kitchen knife.

The police said the suspect was taken to Bindura Hospital where he was treated and discharged into police custody before he died.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Trojan Mine, Bindura where Regis Ruza (19) allegedly attacked his mother, Dorcas Chigudhu (55) and fatally stabbed her once on the thigh with a kitchen knife before locking himself in a toilet on 10/08/22,” the police said.

“The suspect, who seemed mentally disturbed, was taken to Bindura Hospital where he was treated and discharged into Police custody.

“On the same date at around 2000 hours the suspect got unconscious and was referred back to Bindura hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission. The body has since been taken to Bindura Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.”

In another case, the ZRP reiterated that motorists should stop, assist the injured, if necessary, and report all road traffic accidents to the Police within 24 hours.

The police said on Wednesday, ZRP Beitbridge recorded a fatal hit and run road traffic accident where “an unknown male adult was hit by an unidentified motorist, who was driving a Toyota Hiace vehicle at the 371km peg along Bulawayo Beitbridge Road. The victim died on the spot, and the motorist did not stop after the accident.”

The law enforcement agents also said on Tuesday in Mberengwa, they arrested Moses Mhlanga (43) for a case of robbery in which he attacked two female complainants aged 26 and 43 at the Greenspan area in Mberengwa before stealing cash amounting to US 351, ZAR250, and a cellphone.

“After the robbery incident, the two complainants made a report at ZRP Mberengwa. While reporting, the complainants saw the suspect, who intended to file an assault report at the Police station, leading to his subsequent arrest,” ZRP said.