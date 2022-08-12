Ex-Warriors winger Leeroy Mavhunga invited for trials in Egypt

Ex-Warriors attacker Leeroy Mavhunga could become the latest Zimbabwean footballer to play in the Egyptian Premier League after former CAPS United forward Abbas Amidu who was offloaded by Entag El-Harby in 2018.

This comes after the winger was invited for a two weeks trial stint by the Egyptian top flight side El Gouna FC, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

The speedy merchant was invited for a two weeks assessment period scheduled for mid next month (September).

This was confirmed in a letter sent by the club to the Embassy of Egypt in Harare seeking permission to process his visa.

Signed by the club’s General Manager Mohamed El-Hossary the subject of the letter reads: “Invitation letter for Leeroy Mavhunga”.

According to the letter, Mavhunga will undergo a two weeks long trial stint from 15-30 September.

The Red Sea based club also cited in the letter they will ‘be responsible for and will cover the cost of accommodation for the player during the whole period of stay’.

As previously reported by Nehanda Radio in May the 24-year-old was initially set to travel to the Middle East for trials in June although Cairo based club El Gaish SC were said to be the club interested in his services.

Mavhunga spent the better part of 2022 in the Botswana Premier League where he was playing for Orapa United after quitting CAPS United in January.

He signed a six months long deal with the Ostriches’ which expired at the end of last season that closed the curtain on 4 June.

Nevertheless, it still remains unclear if the former Yadah star is considering renewing his contract with Orapa.

But last week he was spotted in Botswana training with the rest of the Orapa United squad at their training complex ahead of the new season.