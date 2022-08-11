English League Two side Barrow AFC sign Warriors striker David Moyo

English League Two side Barrow AFC announced the signing of the Zimbabwe Warriors’ striker David Moyo (27) who has been unattached since end of May.

Moyo joins the Bluebirds on a one-year-deal as a free agent two months after parting ways with Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical.

“The club have reached an agreement with David Moyo to release him from his contract in order to allow him to pursue opportunities elsewhere,” Hamilton wrote in a statement.

“In his time with us he scored 14 goals from 93 appearances, famously netting winners against Motherwell and Rangers.”

Meanwhile, Barrow AFC announced the arrival of Moyo on their Twitter handle after a successful trial stint with the club.

“Pete Wild has added another face to his front line in the form of centre forward David Moyo,” the Bluebirds tweeted.

“After impressing in training for the first couple of weeks of the season, Moyo has now put pen to paper and signed a one-year deal with The Bluebirds.”

The Zimbabwean born international began his professional football career in England with Northampton Town, joined St Albans then Hamilton Academy three years ago.

With Hamilton last season, the 27-year-old made 33 appearances, netted eight times and provided four assists.

He was one goal shy of the club’s top scorer Ryan who scored nine times and provided three assists also after 33 appearances.

At his new club the Bulawayo born footballer will play alongside attacking midfielder John Rooney younger brother to England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.