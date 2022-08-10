Jackie Ngarande threatens to commit suicide, cites abusive, toxic situation

Harare socialite Jackie Ngarande has threatened to commit suicide citing that she has been in a toxic situation for a long time.

Ngarande launched a Facebook live on Wednesday mid-morning crying uncontrollably, in a quavering voice and saying some people in her life were failing to forgive her.

In the 25 minute Facebook live, she said she was being accused of “the things that I don’t even know”.

“I forgave myself but there are people who keep on reminding me about what I did. I have tried everything but failed.

“I can show you the messages I send trying to apologise. I called Mainini Chido and told her that I have failed,” she pitifully said.

Worryingly, listeners continued to send comments on her wall trying to comfort her.

Socialite and comedian Mai Titi real name Felistas Murata simply said “Let’s pray”.

Ngarande ended the live video after a lady (voice) entered the room she was in. The lady started asking what was wrong.

And she responded: “Mama I failed. Noone listens to me”.

Before the live video, she had also posted that she has been in an abusive and toxic situation for the past 1 year.

“I have been in a very abusive and toxic situation for the past 1 year , I feel like committing suicide today.

“My brother Fortune knows ,I have tried my best, Patience and Blessed know I have tried my best . But Ndaneta…ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” she said.