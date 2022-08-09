‘Burna Boy could not satisfy me in bed’ – his ex Stefflon Don reveals

British rapper and singer Stephanie Victoria Allen, popularly known as Stefflon Don, claims she dumped Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy “because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed.”

“I broke up with Burna Boy because he has a fragile ego. He sees his friend Wizkid as a competition, despite knowing Wizkid is bigger than he is. He can’t even satisfy me in bed. SMH. He bullied me the last time I wanted to talk, but not anymore,” she wrote on her Instastories.

In another instastory she added; “So I just want to gather everybody here today, to say it is now time to mind your business. Not everything is for everybody.

“You now come here to hear people’s business, nosy. Mind your business, sometimes. No, mind your business that pays you.”

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don started dating in 2019, their relationship generated a lot of public reaction, however, they went their separate ways in 2021. And unfollowed each other on Instagram.

“No matter how much love, loyalty, or how good you treat someone, people are just not solid and scream real but are the fakest.

“Fame & money changes some ppl. When people show you who they are, believe them. As hard as that may be. God sees and knows. People genuinely need prayers”, Stefflon stated on December 21, 2021, after their breakup.