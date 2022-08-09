Arrested Kizz Daniel snubbed show despite pleas, tears – Promoter

The music promoter who got Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania on Monday for failing to show up at a paid concert has revealed how they shed tears begging the singer to perform.

On Monday night Stephen Uwa narrated his ordeal to media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze.

“He (Kizz Daniel) only said the airline didn’t bring his bag that is why he cannot perform. Because his gold chain is not there. And he had a gold chain on his neck. He wanted everything,” Uwa said.

The show was booked through a company called Upfront and Personal Global which is headed by Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paul O.

“Paul O is the one I booked Kizz from. Paul O cried all night trying to beg this guy ‘Please go to this show’,” Uwa explained.

“Three times, I knelt for Kizz Daniel and I begged him,” Uwa said.

He added, “I paid this guy $60, 000 to perform on this show. I went down on my knees. I was like ‘Bro, you are damaging me. I am trying to build my company here. You are going to damage me’. I begged this guy ‘Save my career, save me’.”

Kizz Daniel was released from police custody in Tanzania and will to Nigeria.