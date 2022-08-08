Four notorious Chadonha pranksters refused bail in Zvishavane

By Sydney Ncube | Masvingo Mirror |

ZVISHAVANE – Four notorious chadonha pranksters who tricked people in Zvishavane of their hard earned cash and valuables running into thousands of dollars have been refused bail by resident Magistrate Archie Wochiunga.

The four would tell people that they are either Police officers and the people were under arrest, confiscate their money or cell phones or they would say they picked large sums of money which they wanted to share and then grab valuables and cash from their targets and disappear.

The four alleged conmen are Lloyd Maringe (38), Chivenge Vengai (36), Brian Mutero (32) and Nyarai Moyo and they faced 6 counts of fraud each.

The State said on November 19, 2021 at Noelvale, Zvishavane Moyo and her accomplice who is still at large approached Rudo Shava and asked for assistance from her as she wanted to collect money from care offices. She took Shava’s itel s16 and disappeared.

A total value of US$530 was lost through the misrepresentation and nothing was recovered.

On another count, Shalom Sithole was approached by Vengai who misrepresented himself as a Police officer. He said he had picked some money which he wanted to share with the complainant. He took away a Tecno cellphone, US$70 cash and goods worth US$700 and disappeared. Nothing was recovered.

Zvanaka Tapiwa Zivanai was the third victim. On June 10, 2022 Vengai approached the complainant disguising as a Police Officer and accused the latter of having picked money that did not belong to him. The Police impostor impounded the complainant’s goods valued at US$500.

The accused played the same tricks on Colletta Mativenga, Loreen Chikudo and Manika Matthew Matida whom they prejudiced of US$640.

The State opposed bail citing that they were likely to abscond their court proceedings due to the nature of their crime.

They were remanded in custody to August 4, 2022 for bail hearing.

Tumelo Hindoga prosecuted.