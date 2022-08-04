Kura Sibanda cleared in vehicle fraud case, police claim being misled

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has cleared Traffic Council of Zimbabwe (TCSZ) board chair Kura Sibanda of fraud charges after the complainant in the case opted for an out of court settlement.

A Harare man John Moyo of Werra Logistics who was accusing Sibanda of Latmak Supply Chain (PVT) LTD of forging papers to seize his two trucks, withdrew the case.

But the police in their document are accusing Moyo of misleading them. They said there was no fraud committed because an agreement between Sibanda and Moyo existed.

“Herewith a docket of using motor vehicles without owner’s consent referred to your office for sight perusal and filling,” read the police statement seen by Nehanda Radio.

“Complainant misled the police as there was agreement between the complainant and the accused. Therefore, the complainant withdrew the charges and opted for an out of court settlement.”

The matter was being handled by ZRP Chitungwiza.

Moyo had taken Sibanda to the police claiming that he defrauded him of his two truck horses when they were doing business together in 2020.

But Sibanda had since hit back telling Nehanda Radio that Moyo was being used by people fired at the Traffic Council over corruption and they simply wanted to tarnish his image.

He provided Nehanda Radio with documents that he says prove he purchased the trucks legitimately.

“He (John Moyo) had earlier in April 2022 hired trailers for my company called Prestige bus and truck and an entity domiciled in RSA,” he said.

“He the defaulted and engaged in illegal activities and one truck with our trailer was impounded by Pretoria Police station and the Zimra Kariba

“When my brothers Melusi and Runyararo engaged him he was dodgy about the whereabouts of the trailers and they had to use alternative means to get to the trailers and they then engaged him.

“In the process they agreed to sell each other the trucks at US$15 000 per truck, Melusi and Runyararo were to use their money for lawyers and police and to deduct from the purchase price that was to be expunged over time.

“I only got involved when a dispute arose and in an effort to help I suggested that he could conclude a deal with a company that I had interests in and that we settle him in as he has always needed money for medical attention.

“On these chats you will notice payments done in South Africa and acknowledgement of the 115k in the agreement.

“On all material times he dealt with our Raphael Billion where he surrendered the reg books and all keys,” Sibanda told Nehanda Radio.