Onismor Bhasera named player of the season at SuperSport United

A few days after being named the club’s new captain for the upcoming season Warriors defender Onismor Bhasera has been named as SuperSport United’s player of the season.

The Pretoria based outfit confirmed through their Facebook page on Monday morning.

“We have acknowledged our Players and technical staff members for their contributions for the 2021/22 season. Player of the Season: Onismor Bhasera.”

Bhasera’s teammates Thamsanqa Gabuza and Gamphani Lungu both won the DStv Premier League Top Goal Scorer and Golden Boot award with the latter also scooping the Players’ player award.

The Zimbabwean international was named as the club’s new captain for the 2022/23 DSTV Premier League season by coach Gavin Hunt last week Friday.

“Bash (Bhasera) will be the captain for this season,” said Hunt who further highlighted that the Warriors defender “Is an experienced and a great professional player.”

“He’s a leader and I think he’ll do well in that role. He had a great season last year and we need someone to speak up and keep the standards as high as possible not only on the pitch but off the pitch and I’m sure Bash will do a great job. He has full support, I elected him, it was an undemocratic decision.”

The veteran defender who has been with the Pretoria based side since 2016 was given the captaincy role following the departure of their goalkeeper Ronwen Williams who joined the champions Mamelodi Sundowns this month.

Bhasera signed a one year contract extension with SuperSport last year in August.