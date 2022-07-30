Lilia Valutyte: 22-year-old man arrested after girl, 9, stabbed to death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in a town centre in the UK.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police said the 22-year-old was detained in Boston on Saturday after two people previously arrested were released without charge.
Earlier the force had circulated photos of a man officers wanted to speak to in connection with the killing.
Police said the CCTV images were taken in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area at about 18:15 BST on Thursday.
Officers appealed for anyone who may have footage of the suspect on dashcam, CCTV or a mobile phone to come forward.
It is believed that Lilia, whose family were from Lithuania, was stabbed to death as she played with her little sister in Fountain Lane.
Their mother, Lina Savicke, worked on her tablet as she tried to keep a watchful eye over her girls, reports say. BBC News