DeMbare rising star Junior Makunike delighted after netting first goal

Dynamos’ rising star Junior Makunike has expressed his delight after netting his first goal in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when his side thumped Chicken Inn 3-0 last Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The 18-year-old talented midfielder whom of late has become a fan favourite had never scored for the Glamour Boys since making his league debut in March against Tenax FC.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio on Tuesday the Prince Edward Academy product said he is particularly delighted he scored his first PSL goal at Barbourfields a Stadium located a stone’s throw away from his home.

The former Mpopoma High and Lobengula Primary School student grew up in Mzilikazi, a suburb popularly known for producing a bunch of some of the country’s creme de la creme in football including Kuda Mahachi, Johannes Ngodzo and Gift Lunga.

His happiness is further induced by the fact that he scored against Chicken Inn, one of the big clubs in the domestic league.

“I’m very happy that I scored my first goal on Saturday against a big team like Chicken Inn. I knew one day the goal will come,” he said.

However, the 18-year-old midfielder who at the moment is ‘considered as the next big thing’ in the local league also said he won’t be carried away by his first goal in the PSL.

“Yes I scored my first premier league goal at the weekend but I want to continue working hard to improve myself,” Makunike added.

“I also want to focus on helping the team to win more games and to achieve this I think as a midfielder I need to do my job that is to provide the strikers with balls upfront.”

Makunike, a nephew to the late CAPS United midfield maestro Blessing Makunike scored from outside the box after his well taken left footed half volley beat the Gamecocks’ goalkeeper Pride Zendera.

His second half goal doubled the lead for DeMbare who had opened their scoring in the first half through a penalty slotted home by their central defender Frank Makarati before Emmanuel Paga sealed the victory.

The youthful midfielder’s goal came at the right time as Dynamos had been struggling to win or score goals since early June.

Despite the victory Dynamos remained on third position but closed the gap between them and second placed Chicken Inn and the log leaders FC Platinum.

The Tonderai Ndiraya coached side are now on 39 points two behind Chicken Inn and six behind reigning champions FC Platinum.

In their next assignment, DeMbare host the giant killers and ambitious side Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.