Warriors midfielder Gerald Takwara joins Saudi club Ohodo FC

Zimbabwe international midfielder Gerald Takwara last week completed his move to the Middle East where he put pen to paper to sign an undisclosed contract with Saudi Arabian Pro League side Ohodo FC.

The First Division League outfit took to their Twitter account last Tuesday to unveil the 27-year-old versatile player.

The ex-FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Ajax Cape Town player completes his move to join Ohodo FC after his departure from the recently named Motsepe Foundation Championship side Venda Football Academy FC in South Africa.

The move will see him becoming the third Zimbabwean player to play in Saudi Arabia this coming 2022/23 league campaign.

He will link up with the duo of the former Warriors captains Knowledge Musona and Ovidy Karuru who ply their trade with Al Tai and Al Shoala respectively.

Musona’s club Al Tai is in the Saudi Arabian top flight league while Karuru’s side plays in the lower league division.

The former defunct Tsholotsho FC player (Takwara) could have attracted his new employers in January when he made a descent show at the AFCON tournament when he was part of the Warriors squad.

During the continental football showpiece, Takwara won the Payer of the Match award when Zimbabwe beat Guinea 2-1 in their last match which was a dead rubber.