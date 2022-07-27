Sikhala to be represented by top international law firm for free

Incarcerated opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice chairman Job Sikhala has engaged a leading international law firm based in the United Kingdom and the United States to help him overcome the case he is charged with incitement to commit public violence in Zimbabwe.

Sikhala will be represented for free by Amsterdam & Partners.

The firm said it was committed “to holding states accountable for violating the human rights of their citizens and residents.”

In a letter, the law firm’s managing partner Andrew J. Durkovich confirmed the development.

“This letter confirms that Job Sikhala (client) has engaged Amsterdam & Partners LLP, a district of Columbia Limited Liability Partnership (the firm), to provide legal and other professional services to the client,” read the letter.

“The firm is engaged to assist the client in connection with legal and political issues in Zimbabwe.

“This engagement shall commence as of the date of this letter and shall continue until such time as it is terminated by either party.

“The engagement is part of the firm’s pro bono program, and therefore no fees will be charged by the firm.”

Sikhala is jailed together with CCC MP Godfrey Sithole and 13 other Party activists for the same charge. They were arrested at the funeral wake of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

On Monday afternoon, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was barred by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) who according to the party said the opposition leader was ‘a high profile politician who could only be cleared by the highest office’.

Chamisa has since condemned the move by ZCPS.

“IT’S SO Bizarre Yesterday I visited the #Nyatsime13 and it was all panic at Chikurubi maximum prison. They wouldn’t let me in because of what they alleged to be my extraordinary ‘status’ in society. They directed me to the ‘highest office’ to be cleared. This is just abuse of power,” he said.

Ali’s family has since demanded the release of Sikhala, their lawyer, as a prerequisite for the burial of their daughter.

Sithole and Sikhala were denied bail by both the lower and the upper courts. The Zengeza West legislator has since been slapped with another charge of obstructing the course of justice.