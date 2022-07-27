Chitiyo’s solitary strike sends Simba Bhora top of the log in the NRSL

Veteran midfielder Ronald Chitiyo’s only goal of the match on Saturday at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva helped his side Simba Bhora to shoot on top of the table in the Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One League.

Chitiyo’s first half strike when Simba beat PAM FC by a narrow 1-0 win saw the top flight promotion chasers dislodging Herentals U-20 at the summit of the table.

Simba are now on top with 52 points after twenty three games while Herentals who were on top before playing a goalless draw with Commando Bullets at the weekend are now second with 51 points after playing the same number of games.

The former CAPS United and Dynamos midfielder’s goal comes barely a week before he told Nehanda Radio he hopes for a quick return to the PSL after parting ways with the Green Machine in May.

His departure at Makepekepe came after he was suspended after being implicated for being one of the ring leaders who caused an industrial action during CAPS United’s league fixture with Cranborne Bullets.

However, he was later pardoned after the club carried out an internal investigation but the former Warriors midfielder opted to leave the 2016 championship winners for the lower division side Simba Bhora.

“Chishuwiro changu kudzoka muPSL ndri player reSimba Bhora (My wish is to make a return to the PSL playing for Simba), Chitiyo told Nehanda Radio last week.

Meanwhile, speaking after the 1-0 victory over the weekend, Simba Bhora’s gaffer Arthur Tutani said: “Like I always preach, at this juncture, we shouldn’t lose points.”

He added: “Hopeful, we will go on forward winning games. We are in the right direction. I’m very proud of the boys and tough luck to the loosing team.”