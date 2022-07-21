Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, experiencing ‘very mild symptoms’

FILE Picture: Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer. GETTY IMAGES)
US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms”, the White House says.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden, 79, tested positive this morning, adding that he is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

He will isolate at the White House and continue to carry out all his duties, the statement said.

The president is taking the antiviral medicine Paxlovid, officials said.

He will take part in meetings via telephone and Zoom, they added.

The statement continued: “The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.”

