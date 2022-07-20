Biti seeks removal of Reza from case in which CCC VP is accused of ‘assaulting’ Russian

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti is seeking the removal of Deputy Prosecutor General Micheal Reza from presiding over the case where he is accused of assaulting a Russian citizen living in Zimbabwe, Tatiana Aleshina.

Biti is seeking the matter to be referred to the High Court. He argues that Reza violated his rights many times and was not supposed to handle it.

“There is dishonesty and malice on the part of Mr Reza,” said Biti.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice President told Harare magistrate Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti that Reza was out to have him arrested, after he issued a warrant of arrest against him, and failing to cancel it in time, for failure to attend a court hearing.

The matter was deferred to July 26 for continuation.

Biti was arrested in 2020 facing assault charges after he allegedly called Aleshina a ‘stupid idiot’.

The Russian citizen went on to sue Biti for U$1 million through the High Court claiming her image had been tarnished.

Biti, however, counter-sued the complainant for US$15 million at the same courts over his “unlawful” arrest.

The case has been hanging since 2020 with Biti having made several applications challenging his trial.