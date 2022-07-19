Tino Kadewere named in Lyon 32 member squad travelling to Netherlands

Despite being strongly linked with a move away from French top flight side Olympique Lyon, Warriors striker Tino Kadewere was named in the team’s 32 member squad travelling to the Netherlands for a week long pre-season training session.

This comes few days after the Zimbabwean international who is out of favour at Lyon and also intends to leave the club was linked with a ‘permanent’ move to join another French Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg.

Kadewere is reportedly not in the new gaffer Peter Bosz’s plans but however it appears the reports could be arguably contradicting.

There is a chance the Highfiled born football star might be given another lease of life by the Dutch tactician who included him in his traveling squad amid the transfer rumours.

The reports linking the 26-year-old forward with a move away from the Les Gones come after he struggled to impressive under Bosz who replaced Rudi Garcia, the coach who brought the striker to Olympique Lyon.

Under Garcia, in his debutant season, the ex-Harare City player scored ten goals although he has recently failed to replicate that form.

Last season, Kadewere scored one goal and started less than five times in fifteen of his appearances he made in all competitions.

But even though his exit at the Les Gones is looming of late, the lanky forward still has a running contract with Lyon until June 2024.

Meanwhile, Lyon who travel to Netherlands and were recently in Belgium for another pre-season campaign will firstly play Willem 2 FC on 23 July and Feyenoord on 24 July.