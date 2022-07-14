Tino Kadewere linked with permanent move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg

Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere is reportedly being linked with a ‘permanent’ move to join French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg from Olympique Lyon, French football outlet L’Équipe reported on Wednesday.

According to L’Équipe, Kadewere, 26, who is out of favour at Lyon also ‘intends to leave the club this summer anyway (permanent or loan move) and has let his coach know’.

As a result, it has emerged that Strasbourg are keen on bringing aboard the Zimbabwean international whom they believe could be a direct replacement for their departing striker Ludovic Ajorque.

Ajorque is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to joining the Germany Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin for a fee of €15m.

It is also understood Lyon have so far received more than a dozen requests for Kadewere.

However, the Les Gones are said to be in a position to permanently sell the striker instead of a loan move.

Reports suggest the French top flight side have put an estimated price tag between €7m and €8m for the lanky forward they signed in 2020 for €12m from Le Havre.

Lyon signed Kadewere from Havre after the Warriors striker had finished the season as the top scorer in the French Ligue 2.

Nonetheless, the recently reported moves come at a time, the 26-year-old former Harare City star has struggled for game time at Lyon.

Despite an impressive performance under former Lyon gaffer Rudi Garcia in his debut season where he scored ten goals, Kadewere has failed to replicate the same form under new boss Peter Bosz.

Last season, Kadewere started less than five times and netted only once in fifteen matches across all competitions.

This has seen the striker’s exit at Lyon looming, being heavily linked with loan moves including to another French Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois as reported by Foot Mercato in June.

The Highfields born star who is still under contract until June 2024 is currently among the Lyon squad that is undergoing pre-season training in preparation for the 2022/23 French Ligue 1 campaign.