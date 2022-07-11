Hadebe scores last gasp equaliser to rescue struggling Houston

A stoppage time goal scored by the Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe is all what the struggling Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo needed to avoid defeat and losing bragging rights in the 50th edition of the Texas derby versus FC Dallas yesterday at the PNC Stadium.

Hadebe’s last minute gasp equaliser that became his second goal of the season and also his second for Dynamo in the MLS forced a dramatic 2-2 stalemate.

The 26-year-old netted in the 11th minute of added time, rescuing his side who were trailing 2-1 with only a few minutes left to fulltime.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Chicken Inn defender finished off from a rebound from inside the box after the Dallas’ goalkeeper punched the ball into his path following a wonderfully taken hard and low shot by midfielder Darwin Quintero.

The Makokoba born defender who put up a solid performance was named the Man of the Match for the first time this season.

Meanwhile the goal comes two months after Hadebe who is Dynamo’s second highest paid player opened his scoring account in the MLS since completing his move from Turkey in 2019.

His first goal came in April when his side recorded a hard fought 4-3 victory over San Jose at the PNC Stadium.

After yesterday’s draw, Dynamo are now seated on position eleven with twelve points after nineteen games.

The Orange Crush as Dynamo are nicknamed are three points above the bottom placed side San Jose who have nineteen points after playing eighteen matches and have a game in hand.

Dynamo have managed one win in their last five games, losing three matches and drawing one.

They are scheduled to play Austin away in their next assignment on Wednesday.

This comes at a time they have reportedly lost seventy five percent of their away games this season.