Police shoot dead four suspected robbers in shootout in Gwanda

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have shot dead four suspected robbers in a shootout in Gwanda. The police confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

“Breaking news:- The ZRP confirms a shootout incident which occurred this afternoon at around 1500 hours in Gwanda where four armed robbery suspects were shot dead by the Police.

“The suspects had robbed the complainant of a vehicle in Gwanda CBD at around 1000 hours. More details to be released in due course,” read the statement.

The ZRP confirmed the arrest of three security guards, Regis Nelson Togarepi (24), Joseph Prudence Magombeyi (20) and Mathias Murombo (33) in connection with a murder case which occurred on 05/07/22 at around 0001 hours at a milling company in Masvingo.

The police said: “The suspects fatally assaulted Takunda Maingidze (18) with fan belts all over the body on allegations of breaking into the company’s warehouse. They dumped the body of the victim near Mucheke River.”

Meanwhile, armed robbers who include Rhinos Takawira (43) from Chivi, Tinashe Marimo (22) from Murehwa and Praise Goodling ( 30) from Mutare who terrorised people in Midlands and Masvingo were arrested two days ago.

The suspects were nabbed in Masvingo soon after dumping a stolen Toyota Wish.

“The gang comprised three men armed with iron bars and axes. On 28 June 2022 they robbed a Mvuma businessman of US$2000.00 and a Honda Fit motor vehicle, while a Toyota double-cab motor vehicle was robbed from a woman,” read the memo.