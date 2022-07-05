‘Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was,’ says Kelly Khumalo

By Oluthando Keteyi

When a South African thinks of Senzo Meyiwa, it’s very hard to not also think of award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo.

The former couple went hand in hand, especially after his tragic death and with the ongoing the murder trail. In fact, it’s hard to think of one without the other.

During an interview with eNCA, Khumalo got tongues wagging with her bold statement, that “Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was until he was attached to the brand ‘Kelly Khumalo’.”

Khumalo raised eyebrows with her comment as she tried to explain that she had nothing to gain from Meyiwa’s death.

In the meantime, the Twitterverse responded to her statement.

Kelly Khumalo really said this yall, i have no words 💀 pic.twitter.com/7E4iOlHVsL — 2022 AFRICA (@2022AFRICA) July 4, 2022

While Meyiwa’s soccer career was on an upward trajectory, his affiliation with the singer thrust him into the spotlight, especially since their relationship grabbed tabloid headlines.

The Bafana Bafana captain was married at the time he dated Khumalo, with their relationship creating quite a bit of controversy, as with some of her past relationships.

Twitter user @MathewsNtanzi said that Khumalo has always been dominant in the mainstream media, from her days of appearing on “All You Need is Love” and her earlier music such as “Qinisela”.

Meyiwa signed for Bucs in 2005 and was understudy to Chansa & when Chansa was released in 2008 Meyiwa was then unfortunate coz Bucs bought Moeneeb Josephs & it meant Meyiwa was to warm the bench again until 2012 after Josephs suffered from a shoulder injury & De Sa had no choice — Mpangazitha | Ntombela | Malandela (@MathewsNtanzi) July 4, 2022

Meyiwa went on to shine with Orlando Pirates in 2012 and was the man of the moment when he started dating the singer, who had been making headlines.

User @Matome_Kay pointed out that Meyiwa and Khumalo are popular in two different lanes, football and music, making it possible for some people to not know Meyiwa, but that didn’t mean no one knew him.

Kelly Khumalo was the first in the spotlight but wasn't bigger than Senzo Meyiwa. Also, Meyiwa wasn't bigger than Kelly because the two were in two totally different career paths. You can't say Halle Berry is bigger than say Megan Rapinoe; you'll be comparing apples and potatoes. https://t.co/ykoDefQz5Z — Phillix M. Kokwele 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) July 4, 2022

The “Asine” hitmaker’s new season of her reality show “Life With Kelly Khumalo” is streaming on Showmax. In episode one, Khumalo on touched Meyiwa’s family and made a shocker of a statement. “That family did not love Senzo … He was a cash cow,” she remarked.

Kelly Khumalo is spitting on Senzo Meyiwa’s grave now. The disrespect is just too much! pic.twitter.com/hxDUbeTcHL — Anele Fumba (@fumbanele) July 4, 2022

“This is not the only case that has been a failure when it comes to the South African justice system,” she said. “But for some reason, because there’s Kelly Khumalo involved, we want to make it something peculiar, something that is different, something that has never happened before.”