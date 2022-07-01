ED, Chiwenga say gold “looted by Germans” coming back in form of projects

Presidential Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga said the gold that was “looted by the Germans” from Zimbabwe is being returned now through several projects initiated by the western countries in the southern African country.

Officiating at a project financed by France in Masvingo, the Zanu-PF leader and the former Army General on Thursday took turns to accuse unnamed Germans of looting gold at Great Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the unveiling of a French Development Agency (AFD) €3 million project at Great Zimbabwe Monuments in Masvingo, Mnangagwa said he chose to use the local Shona language so the French, in attendance, would not understand what he was saying.

“Vaunza mari three million euro, apa ndotaura neShona kuti vamwe vasahwa apa. Zvanzi navaChiwenga pane ma German akauya kuno nevana vaQueen kwahi vakauya kuno vakaba. Kwahwi imbavha, asi mari yacho yakudzoka, ndoimwe three million yauya iyi

(They have brought €3 million but I am going to speak in Shona so that some people do not get what I am saying. VP Chiwenga said there are whites who came to steal but they are now returning the money and some of it has been brought today),” said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa was adding to what Chiwenga had said that the former colonial masters were thieves.

“Vakauya vakatora goridhe redu pano, vakauya havo, tinovarangarira mu history yedu asi dzanga dziri mbavha (White people came and took our gold, we remember them in our history, but they were thieves),” Chiwenga said.

The project, which is being implemented by AFD in partnership with Zimbabwe’s ministry of home affairs and cultural heritage, is part of Mnangagwa’s re-engagement strategy.

When Mnangagwa assumed power through a military coup that ousted former leader Robert Mugabe in November 2017, he said his priority would be to turn around the economy of Zimbabwe which had struggled for over 37 years.

He also premised his plan on re-engagement with the western countries including those that imposed sanctions on the country over human rights abuses, corruption and maladministration.