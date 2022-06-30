Warriors midfielder Never Tigere nets for Azam FC in Tanzania

Warriors midfielder Never Tigere was one of the scorers yesterday when Tanzanian top flight side Azam FC finished off their season in a spectacular fashion with a 4-1 victory over 15th placed Biashara United.

Introduced as a second half substitute, the former FC Platinum player closed the goal scorers account in the 80th minute.

Tigere’s 80th minute goal came after his teammate Idris Mbombo had already put the hosts in front after grabbing a hat trick.

Mbombo opened the scoring with just 14 minutes into the game.

He doubled the scoreline early into the second half (47 minutes) and completed his hat trick in the 65th minute.

The visitors then found their consolation goal in the 73rd minute courtesy of their talisman Gershon Kabeja.

Played on Wednesday at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the dead rubber match saw Azam end their season placed on third position on the log table.

They finished with 49 points, 24 points behind the champions Young Africans who won the league title without tasting defeat in the just concluded season.

Meanwhile, Biashara United’s defeat saw them end their campaign placed second from bottom on the log standings with 28 points, three above table anchors Mbeya Kwanza who only managed 25 points from 30 games.

As a result, it appears both clubs Biashara United and Mbeya Kwanza have been relegated from the Tanzanian top league.