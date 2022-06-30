Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Warriors midfielder Never Tigere nets for Azam FC in Tanzania

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 8,120
Warriors midfielder Never Tigere signing a contract extension with Azam FC in Tanzania in 2020
Warriors midfielder Never Tigere signing a contract extension with Azam FC in Tanzania in 2020

Warriors midfielder Never Tigere was one of the scorers yesterday when Tanzanian top flight side Azam FC finished off their season in a spectacular fashion with a 4-1 victory over 15th placed Biashara United.

Introduced as a second half substitute, the former FC Platinum player closed the goal scorers account in the 80th minute.

Tigere’s 80th minute goal came after his teammate Idris Mbombo had already put the hosts in front after grabbing a hat trick.

Warriors midfielder Never Tigere plays for Azam FC in Tanzania
Warriors midfielder Never Tigere plays for Azam FC in Tanzania

Mbombo opened the scoring with just 14 minutes into the game.

Related Articles

AFCON debutant Prince Dube delighted with Warriors call up

25,136

Prince Dube undergoing rehabilitation, striker might miss…

25,391

Prince Dube starts training

11,540

Prince Dube in golden boot dog fight

11,420

Prince Dube scores 13th league goal for Azam

13,303

Highlanders in line for windfall in anticipated Dube move

11,280

He doubled the scoreline early into the second half (47 minutes) and completed his hat trick in the 65th minute.

The visitors then found their consolation goal in the 73rd minute courtesy of their talisman Gershon Kabeja.

Played on Wednesday at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the dead rubber match saw Azam end their season placed on third position on the log table.

They finished with 49 points, 24 points behind the champions Young Africans who won the league title without tasting defeat in the just concluded season.

Meanwhile, Biashara United’s defeat saw them end their campaign placed second from bottom on the log standings with 28 points, three above table anchors Mbeya Kwanza who only managed 25 points from 30 games.

As a result, it appears both clubs Biashara United and Mbeya Kwanza have been relegated from the Tanzanian top league.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments